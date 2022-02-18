JURGEN KLOPP

Manager, Liverpool

Q. Mo Salah [is] one goal away from 150 for Liverpool. I just wonder, with that kind of landmark in reach, where could Mo put himself, in terms of the all-time greats of this football club?

"I've only been here seven years, you know, the club is so much older and so many great players have been here. This team is one of the better ones in the wonderful history of this club. It’s clear, and Mo has [played] a massive part in that. That is clear as well. So the numbers speak for themselves. It's absolutely insane. When you say 150, I think it was only recently that we spoke about 100 [goals]. It's obviously a massive number and yeah, hopefully he can do that tomorrow.”