Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that "it's not right" that the Premier League has not introduced the use of five substitutes as concerns grow in the game over fixture congestion and the effects of Covid.

"So this wonderful game is so wonderful because usually the players on the pitch are in good shape, are well trained, are well recovered and go for it. And that's why we love the game. But now and that's ... and the situation is clear. It's just if you don't do that, it's just much more difficult. And again, one example is the best league in the world, most intense league in the world is the only league in Europe and maybe the world, I don't know, we still have three subs", said the ex Mainz and Borussia Dortmund manager.

Klopp was speaking ahead of his side's match at Leicester City on Tuesday - which is still due to go ahead, although a number of other games over the festive period have been postponed.