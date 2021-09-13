Jurgen Klopp believes his side's performance was 'far from perfect' despite Liverpool's 3-0 EPL win at Leeds United on Sunday.

The game was overshadowed by a nasty-looking ankle injury to Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott but the win keeps Klopp's team joint-top of the league alongside Chelsea and Manchester United on 10 points, the manager, however, is ignoring comparisons with his title-winning side

"I'm not interested in the form we were in when we won the title, I'm interested in the best possible shape we can have now," Klopp said.

Liverpool dominated Leeds with 30 shots on goal compared to Leeds' nine.

Their first came from Mohamed Salah's who scored his 100th English Premier League goal.