Klopp: I Initially Misjudged Mane
April 9, 2020
15:57
1:04 min
I the documentary Sadio Mane: Made In Senegal, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he initially thought Mane "looked like a rapper."
Soccer
Premier League
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp
Sadio Mane