Liverpool have completed the capture of Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino for a reported £7.25million ($9.5m) fee.

The Japanese midfielder will link up with the Premier League leaders on January 1 after completing a medical and agreeing a long-term contract on Monday.

The Reds triggered his release clause after observing the 24-year-old in their two Champions League victories over the Austrian Bundesliga side.

Jurgen Klopp said he expects Minamino to slot comfortably into the high-intensity playing style that delivered European glory last season.

"This is fabulous news – a wonderful signing. We are really, really happy about this," Klopp told the Liverpool website.

"Our supporters have had the chance to see him close up recently, so I don't need to sing too loudly about his qualities as they are already known.

"Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball – a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others.

"His Champions League experience is a big bonus and coming from the club and organisation he does, we know he'll be well coached, used to an elite environment and had all the right experiences."

Minamino joined Salzburg from Cerezo Osaka in January 2015 and scored 64 goals in 199 appearances for the Austrian club, adding 44 assists.

He was on target against Liverpool at Anfield in October and struck in Salzburg's crushing 4-1 Champions League win over Genk the following month.

"It is fantastic work by our football operations team in how they've handled this transfer," Klopp said.

"[Sporting director] Michael Edwards and the team deserve a lot of credit."