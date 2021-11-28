Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Diogo Jota as the "perfect signing" after his side dismantled Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

He said: "Yeah, a good subject to talk about. Diogo: exceptional player, exceptional boy. It was for us two years ago, one-and-a-half years ago, a perfect signing because he has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs. He has the technical skills, he has the physical skills and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick. On top of that, he can play all three positions; in a 4-2-3-1 he could play as the 10. So, it is very helpful. He has the speed, has the desire to finish situations off really well. I think his goalscoring record is pretty impressive if I'm right. Unfortunately, he had a big injury last year and that is then never helpful. But he is back, thank God, and fits really well in this team. I'm really happy for him. Actually, today I thought he could have made a slightly better decision before he then scored, maybe he was smart enough to wait for the next ball that he could finish it off easier. But I thought we should have scored with the situation before already. But all good and Diogo is a good player."

Jota scored two goals in the first half in the 2nd and 32nd minute as Klopp's side moved up to second in the Premier League table.

The Portuguese international joined Liverpool in the summer from Wolves and has already scored seven Premier League goals, joint second in the scoring charts with Sadio Mane and Jamie Vardy. Mo Salah is the league's top scorer with 11 goals.

Thiago Alcantara scored his second goal in two matches as Virgil van Dijk rounded off a successful day for the Reds.