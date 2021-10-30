Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated after a 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, conceding that Liverpool were "not good enough" in the second half.

The Reds manager saw his team throw away a two-goal lead on Saturday, and they could even have lost it as the Seagulls pushed as hard as the hosts for a winner in the final quarter of the game.

Early goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane were canceled out by a fantastic strike from Enock Mwepu before the break, and then a second-half equalizer from Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool also had two goals disallowed, with Mane denied from making it 3-0 in the first half by VAR after the ball ricocheted off his arm when closing down Robert Sanchez, while Mohamed Salah saw his strike ruled out for offside, which would have extended his scoring run to 11 games.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Klopp said: "It feels like a defeat. It's not only because we were 2-0 up and didn't win, it's because the game I saw, we scored two of the most beautiful goals I've ever seen us score, which were disallowed.

"The pressing goal for Sadio was just unlucky, if you want to teach pressing, you would show this situation. But disallowed for handball, I guess.

"Top moments in the first half where we showed how we can hurt Brighton, played some top passes through the center and played really good football but were only 2-0 up.

"In the second half, we were not good enough. The body language I didn't like it at all. It was like 'oh my God, it's really tough. Yeah, it was clear before the game.

"The best way to defend Brighton is to have the ball yourself and play in the spaces where they are exposed, but we didn't do that and that's a problem."

Meanwhile, Brighton manager Graham Potter was delighted with the effort from his team, and hailed it a "fantastic game of football".

"It's a fantastic performance, the players deserve all the credit. They've played with such courage and intensity, it was a fantastic game of football. Both teams went at it, we were toe-to-toe. It's a point for us and a performance we can build on.

"It could have been 3-0 but instead it was 2-1. Those little things need to go your way, but I think our second goal was really well worked. You could tell the crowd was frustrated and that's a sign of how well we were playing.

"It's a fantastic game of football against a wonderful opponent. We're happy with a point, delighted with the performance.

"There's a nice belief in the team, a nice togetherness and resilience. They believe in each other. I'm really pleased because they put so much into that game today."