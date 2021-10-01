JURGEN KLOPP

Manager, Liverpool

"Brazil, Georgia and other countries are on the red list for England, but for example they are not for France, Germany, for Spain I think. At least the players could come back and play immediately after the last international break, where the players who play in England weren’t allowed to go. So, what I really don’t like, it’s now again… I don’t think it’s been properly thought through. It feels a little bit like somebody in the government… they can’t have all the information for playing football, they cannot have it. It looks a little bit like somebody opens a door in an important office in the government and says ‘by the way, we still have to sort that with the footballers’. I don’t expect the government to be 100 per cent in the Premier League situation and thinking about the need of specific players. But the Premier League has to fight for our players and that’s not the situation. Again, if the situation in Brazil is that bad then we have to react on that, but why does France, Germany, Italy, Spain think it’s not that bad. I don’t know exactly."