Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Season for 2019-20.

The Belgium international was awarded the prize following a vote by fans, club captains from England's top flight and a panel of experts.

De Bruyne beat competition from three Liverpool players – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane – as well as Danny Ings, Nick Pope and Jamie Vardy.

The 29-year-old was City's standout player as they finished second to Liverpool in the title race, scoring 13 goals and registering 20 assists, which equalled Thierry Henry's record for a single season set back in 2002-03.

His victory denies Liverpool a clean sweep of the top Premier League prizes, with Alexander-Arnold having won the Young Player of the Season award and Jurgen Klopp having been named Manager of the Season.

The midfielder is the third Belgian to claim the honour after former team-mate Vincent Kompany in 2011-12 and ex-Chelsea star Eden Hazard in 2014-15.