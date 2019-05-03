Naby Keita is out for the rest of Liverpool's season and could miss the Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a "very serious" adductor injury.

In the club's official release, coach Jurgen Klopp said: “It was really unlucky. Bad news, he has a high-grade adductor injury; the tendon is ruptured, which keeps him out for at least two months.

“Bad news for us obviously, but bad news for Guinea as well because the Africa Cup of Nations is coming up. “

"He was in a really good moment - a really, really good moment - but it happened, that’s how football and life sometimes are. It’s not too nice, but it’s very serious.”