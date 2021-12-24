Antonio Conte has said Harry Kane is "happy" at Tottenham and "totally involved" with the club's project. He said: "Harry showed me great ability and showed me to be involved totally in Tottenham project, and I see him every day and I see that he's happy. He leads the training ground, leads the dressing room, and he leads in the training session in a fantastic way. I'm happy, I'm happy for what I'm seeing every day."

The England captain was linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer, but it failed to happen.

Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and has still only scored nine goals in all competitions this season.

His goal in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday (19th December) was only his second in the Premier League this campaign, and he is well behind where he was last season when he scored 23 Premier League goals.