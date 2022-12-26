Harry Kane hoped to put his World Cup heartbreak behind him as he was named in Tottenham's starting line-up for today's trip to Brentford.

Kane missed a late penalty for England in their 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France in Qatar earlier this month.

With Tottenham and Brentford set to play the first Premier League game since the World Cup ended with Lionel Messi and Argentina beating Les Bleus in last week's final, it had been speculated that Spurs boss Antonio Conte would rest players who had featured in the latter stages of the tournament.

However, Kane was included in the team to face the Bees and other World Cup participants Son Heung-min, Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Captain Hugo Lloris was named on the bench, with Fraser Forster getting the nod in goal, and World Cup winner Cristian Romero was left out altogether.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank – fresh from signing a new deal until 2027 – named Ivan Toney in his starting line-up, despite the striker recently being charged with 262 alleged misconduct offenses related to betting rules that took place over a four-year period.

The 26-year-old has until January 4 to respond.