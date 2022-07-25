Son Heung-min admitted Harry Kane "spends more time with me than his wife" as he set his sights on furthering the duo's goalscoring record this season.

The Tottenham duo set a new all-time high for Premier League goal combinations last term with 41, eclipsing the long-time record held by Chelsea pair Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

Under highly-decorated coach Antonio Conte, and with some new signings under their belt, Spurs are being widely tipped to do well in 2022-23.

In the last two transfer windows, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison have arrived to bolster the attack, but Son is keen to continue working closely with Kane - and the South Korea international admits his bond with his team-mate is one driven by a shared desire to grow further.

"I saw Kane's interview where he said that he spends more time with me than his wife," Son told GQ Korea. "That's really the fact, though. I also spend more time on the field with Kane than I do with my parents at home.

"We are really close. We understand each other really well, and we also know how the other is off the pitch. Kane and I both know what the other likes. It's really special.

"We have already made 41 goals together. What Kane and I really have in common is that we both have a lot of greed and have the strong will to always improve. Even beyond football skills, our mindsets are similar.

"I want to continue the record that I have set with a team-mate like this, although our record will be broken one day.

"Even when we're training, if one of us makes an assist for the other's goal, we joke around saying, 'Hey, it's our 42nd goal now?'"

Tottenham's Premier League campaign gets underway on August 6 at home to Southampton.