Harry Kane has confirmed that he is "100 percent focused" on Tottenham and will not be leaving the club during this transfer window.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021





The England captain has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City since admitting in May he had reached a "crossroads" in his Spurs career.



Kane was not included in Tottenham's squad for their first two games of the season as the speculation mounted, but he returned as a second-half substitute in Sunday's win at Wolves.



The 28-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to declare that he will not be going anywhere before the transfer window closes on August 31.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," he said.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS"