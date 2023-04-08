Harry Kane hit the winner as Tottenham claimed their first victory since Antonio Conte's departure, beating top-six rivals Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 in a feisty contest on Saturday.

Kane found the net with a deflected effort with 11 minutes remaining after Son Heung-min's stunning goal – his 100th in the Premier League – was cancelled out by Lewis Dunk's header.

Roberto De Zerbi joined interim Spurs boss Cristian Stellini in being sent to the stands during a heated affair, with the visitors denied goals in either half for handball offences.

Tottenham's victory keeps them three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification, with Brighton seven points further back after a frustrating loss.

Tottenham took the lead in spectacular fashion with their first attempt of the game, Son cutting inside to whip a 25-yard effort beyond Jason Steele and into the top-right corner.

Kaoru Mitoma was denied a leveller as he was penalised for handball before volleying into the bottom-right corner, before Hugo Lloris made two outstanding saves, turning Alexis Mac Allister's long-range effort away and pushing Moises Caicedo's drive onto the post.

However, Brighton's pressure finally told after 34 minutes as Dunk powered in a header from Solly March's corner.

Brighton thought they had the lead when Danny Welbeck's second-half strike deflected off Mac Allister and beyond Lloris, but a VAR review spotted that the ball struck the midfielder's hand.

Having been involved in an animated exchange before kick-off, De Zerbi and Stellini both saw red following a touchline fracas on the hour mark as a tetchy affair threatened to boil over.

Both sides missed chances as they chased a crucial winner to stay in the hunt for the top four, and it was Spurs who got one as Kane's powerful finish deflected into the top-left corner, breaking Brighton's hearts.