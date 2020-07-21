Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Premier League title win this season is "one of the big stories in soccer history".

Liverpool finally ended their wait for another league title this year, clinching their first since 1990 after a stunning campaign.

After their final home game of the season against Chelsea on Wednesday, Liverpool will be presented the Premier League trophy.

Klopp, who has also won the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup at the helm, believes the club's title success will go down in history.

"I always thought it would be much nicer to win the league pretty early than going to a Champions League final where everything goes to this specific point – all or nothing," the Liverpool manager told UK newspapers.

"Now we won the league seven matches before the season ends, which is absolutely incredible.

"It's 100 percent the moment when we get the trophy which will be what it’s all about. I think it's one of the big stories in football history."

With two games remaining in their league season, Liverpool are 15 points clear of Manchester City.

Klopp feels the club's success is extra special, saying: "If somebody would have had the chance to decide, OK, you can become a champion in any country this year and you can decide which team you can do it with – I think you want to have it very special.

"If you could make it make your choice, the choice would have been Liverpool FC, because it was the one which everybody wants to be part of and we are lucky enough to be part of this."