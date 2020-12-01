Raul Jimenez hopes he can return to action "soon" but will remain under observation for the time being after suffering a fractured skull against Arsenal on Sunday.

Wolves claimed a 2-1 win at Emirates Stadium but the occasion was soured early on by a sickening injury sustained by the Mexican.

In just the fifth minute, Jimenez contested an aerial duel with David Luiz and the pair clashed heads.

He required roughly 10 minutes of medical attention before he was eventually carried away on a stretcher and taken to hospital for checks.

It was discovered he suffered a fracture to his skull and underwent an operation that night.

Wolves released a statement on Monday confirming the procedure had taken place and that he was "comfortable" following the surgery – they were hesitant to outline a recovery period.

Jimenez has, understandably, also stopped short of setting a target as he provided a first personal update on social media.

He wrote: "Thanks for your support messages. I will be under observation and I hope to return to the pitch soon."

Mexico international Jimenez has been an integral part of Wolves' team since joining from Benfica, initially on loan, in 2018.

He has scored 34 times in 86 Premier League appearances, while he also impressed on the European stage last term with 10 in 15 Europa League outings as Wolves reached the quarter-finals.