Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking forward to Sunday's trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool, allowing some key players to rest during Tuesday's 0-0 Champions League draw against FC Copenhagen.

City were bright early and had chances to take the lead, with a disallowed goal in the 11th minute and a saved penalty from Riyad Mahrez in the 25th, before Sergio Gomez was shown a straight red card that changed the game.

After controlling 66 per cent of the possession in a comfortable first half, that figure dipped to 46 per cent after the break as Copenhagen found a foothold into the game and fought hard for their point.

Speaking after the match, where star striker Erling Haaland was rested and starting midfielders Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were only used as late substitutes, Guardiola said the compressed schedule with multiple games per week had finally started to catch up to some players.

"Many players didn’t start today because they were really, really, exhausted, tired and fatigued and had some niggles," he said.

"Erling [Haaland] didn’t feel very good after the game against Southampton, Phil [Foden] had some problems, Bernardo [Silva] was so tired yesterday, he told us.

"The players, they feel better and I of course, didn’t want to take a risk. Of course, it was so important, but when we have nine points already in our pocket, we need one more game to qualify mathematically, ok we took one point, we played for that and we started really well.

"We cannot deny how well we played for the first minutes, knowing that it’s difficult. Their defence is so deep and well-organised and after that, those situations, the goal disallowed, the penalty, the sending off, the game changed, especially playing almost for an hour 10 against 11."

When asked if this is a perfect time to face Liverpool – coming off a loss to Arsenal and with one fewer day of rest after they play Rangers on Wednesday – Guardiola said form goes out the window in fixtures this big.

"It’s the scale of the fixture when you have to go to Anfield," he said. "It’s not about how you arrive, good or bad, you have to perform every time.

"We have four days [to prepare] – we travel right now, tomorrow we have regeneration, one day off, clear our minds, because for one or two weeks we’ve not had a day off with a game every three days, and after that we’ll prepare the game against Liverpool."