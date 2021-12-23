Antonio Conte said that he would prefer to play 'one game, not two games,' but that 'we have to respect the rules,' when looking ahead to the Carabao Cup semi-final with Chelsea.

He said: "Honestly, if I have to decide, maybe it would be to play one game, not two games. Especially in the situation that we are living in. But we have to respect the rules and for sure, it will be nice to play against Chelsea for me. I spent two amazing seasons with Chelsea and I enjoyed everything there a lot. But now I'm the manager of Tottenham and I'm ready to give everything for this club and when you reach the semi-final in England, to lift a trophy is very very difficult."

Spurs beat West Ham 2-1 to reach the final four, but Conte has joined a growing number of voices who would prefer a single semi-final game in a bid to ease an already congested fixture list.

The semi-finals are set to take place in early January, with Liverpool facing Arsenal in the other match-up.