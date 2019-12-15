'I Just Wanted to Kill a Bit of Time' - Ferguson on Kean Substitution December 15, 2019 20:02 1:04 min Moise Kean was subbed on and then off in Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, but manager Duncan Ferguson said the decision was made to "kill a bit of time." Premier League Everton Moise Kean -Latest Videos 1:07 min Ekambi Retakes The Lead For Villarreal 1:04 min Ferguson Explains 'Time Wasting' Kean Substitution 0:57 min Munir Equalizes For Sevilla 4:55 min Camavinga Seals Late Rennes Win Over Lyon 1:48 min PitchCam: Rakitic at Anoeta 1:28 min Camavinga Hits Late Winner for Rennes Against Lyon 1:04 min Albiol's Header Gives Villarreal The Lead 4:38 min Espanyol And Real Betis Ends In 2-2 Draw 4:59 min Celta Squander Points Against 10-Man Mallorca 3:13 min Strasbourg Gets 1-0 Win Over Bordeaux