Richarlison has revealed he is hoping to make history with Tottenham and relishing the opportunity to play Champions League football under Antonio Conte.

The Brazil international became Spurs' fourth signing of this transfer window earlier this week when he arrived from Everton in a deal reported to be worth around £60million.

The forward played a key role in steering the Toffees away from the threat of Premier League relegation last season, scoring six times in their final nine games under Frank Lampard.

Richarlison, who previously played for Watford in the English top-flight, is excited to get down to work with his new club, which will play in the Champions League this season.

And he cannot wait to fulfill his dream of appearing in Europe's premier club competition.

"I remember when I was in Brazil and the offer came from Tottenham, I couldn't believe it. And after I signed the contract, even more so," he told the club's official website.

"When I arrived here, it gave me a chill in my stomach to see my new teammates and a new home.

"Now, it's about working with the great coach I have, with great teammates too. I hope to make history here in this shirt.

"I always said it was my dream to play in the Champions League, and now this dream will come true. And let's see what will happen.

"All the players dream of playing in this great competition, so I think when the time comes, I'll be quite emotional."

It is now 14 years since Tottenham's most recent silverware, with Juande Ramos guiding them to glory in the League Cup in 2008.

But Richarlison is confident that the squad boast the necessary credentials to finally end that wait this season.

"Antonio Conte is putting together a great team to be able to compete in all competitions," he added.

"The coach will prepare us very well for this because there are many competitions, and now we have to be focused as much as possible.

"So, I think we have everything to make great competition, and in the end, we have everything to lift a trophy."