Liverpool legend Jerzy Dudek hopes Jurgen Klopp "never" leaves the club despite a difficult season bringing his future into question.

The Reds have struggled for consistency this term and have a fight on their hands just to finish in the top four as they sit seven points behind Tottenham in the final Champions League spot.

There were signs of improvement at the start of March when Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 before claiming an astonishing and record-breaking 7-0 win over bitter rivals Manchester United.

But that was followed up by a shock 1-0 loss to struggling Bournemouth, and then Real Madrid confirmed their Champions League elimination with another 1-0 defeat, which contributed to a 6-2 aggregate scoreline.

Last season, Liverpool reached the Champions League final, won an EFL Cup and FA Cup double, and finished just a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City – this term will end trophyless, and their worst form has coincided with questions over Klopp's long-term future.

Dudek seemingly feels Liverpool should be doing everything they can to keep him.

"I hope it will never, never happen that Jurgen will leave our club," Dudek told Stats Perform.

"I think he receives fair support. I think the team needs the support, especially when they're not playing well.

"This is much easier, criticising the team, when they're not playing well. I think they need the time to recover."

Liverpool have been particularly impacted by injuries to key players this season, robbing Klopp of the possibility to consistently pick his strongest XI.

As such, Dudek is convinced this season is just a blip, and Klopp will be the one to lead them back into the light.

"I think this team will be back next season, definitely. And, yes, definitely with Jurgen Klopp."

The Reds are back in action on Saturday when they face champions Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.