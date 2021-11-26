Michael Carrick said on Friday that Manchester United's players have the ability to adapt to any type of coach ahead of Ralf Rangnick's expected arrival at Old Trafford.

United have been in discussions with the 63-year-old German, whose appointment as interim manager until the end of the season could be confirmed over the weekend.

The former Hoffenheim, Schalke, and RB Leipzig boss - nicknamed the 'Godfather of the Gegenpress' - is widely credited with having influenced the styles of, among others, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, whose Chelsea side United face at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

United's press came under major scrutiny during the dismal run that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lose his job last weekend, but caretaker boss Carrick said the squad would be able to cope with any new system.

"I think you can get ideas across quite quickly. History shows that. Sometimes it's not just about ideas, it's just a different voice, a freshness, and history proves that for whatever reason," he said.

Carrick would not be drawn on Rangnick's anticipated appointment directly, describing it as "speculation and reports" while insisting his focus was purely on Sunday's trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea.