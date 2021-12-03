New Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick says he could not down the offer to join the club.

The German will take charge at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season before moving into an advisory role.

He said: "Here now we are talking about six and a half months, so we only have one-third of the games played in the Premiership (Premier League) and, as you all know, we have agreed on a two-year advisory role after those six and a half months and in the end, to be honest, if a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role you cannot possibly turn it down."

And then added: "Obviously I've watched the latest games. I watched not only last night's game (v Arsenal) but also against Watford and Chelsea on TV when I didn't know I would be contacted in the following days. I also watched, out of interest, the games against Liverpool and Manchester City. So I'm pretty well aware and acquainted with what's happening here at the club and in the Premiership (Premier League). It's pretty obvious the team has abundant talent and enough experienced players in the squad. The major target for me in the next couple of weeks is to bring more balance into the team."

"Even yesterday we conceded two goals, we needed three goals in the end to win the game. And if you look at the total number of goals conceded it's almost two goals on average and this is too much. This is my approach, to help the team get more balance, to get more control on the game. Yesterday's game was exciting for the fans but even for myself as the future coach, they are not the games you need every day. Football for me it is to minimize the coincidence factor and have control of the game. This is what it's about. This is my approach. I will try to help these outstanding, talented players to get away from their own goal.", said Rangnick.