Pep Guardiola has entered his sixth season as Manchester City manager, the longest stay anywhere in his managerial career.

The 50-year-old took a year's sabbatical when he left Barcelona in 2012 before later joining Bayern Munich, and said he felt the scrutiny faced by coaches in Spain was even more intense than in the English Premier League.

"Here it is nicer," he said.

"I would say in Spain because they are more programmes. More involved. I don't see journalists during the week. There there are journalists everyday in the training sessions. Or close by. It's a little bit more intense I would say," he added.