Eden Hazard announced his intention to leave Chelsea after Wednesday's Europa League final win over Arsenal, meaning the Premier League is preparing to say farewell to a great.

The Belgium international joined Chelsea from French side Lille in 2012 and swiftly adapted, before becoming undoubtedly one of the division's best players.

Not only that, should he depart Chelsea, as is expected, he will be remembered as one of the club's true icons alongside the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba, such is the impact he has had in his seven years.

Real Madrid is likely to be Hazard's next destination, with Chelsea reportedly hoping to get £100million for their prized asset.

If Madrid get their man, they will be getting a truly immense footballer, as the following Opta data shows…

352 – In his seven years at the club, Hazard made 352 appearances across all competitions.

191 – Having scored 110 times and provided 81 assists, Hazard was involved in 191 goals for Chelsea, 94 more the player with the next most, Willian.

2 – Hazard went out on a high, scoring a brace in Baku. In doing so, he became the first player to net twice in a single major UEFA final for an English club since Mark Hughes in the 1991 Cup Winners' Cup showpiece between Manchester United and Barcelona.

21 – The 2018-19 season was Hazard's best in terms of goals for Chelsea, netting 21 times across all competitions.

19 – Hazard's best campaign for assists was 2012-13 when he created 19 goals. This term he laid on 17, with 15 coming in the Premier League to make him the most creative player across Europe's top five leagues.

85 – A haul of 85 Premier League goals makes Hazard Chelsea's third all-time leading scorer in the division, behind only Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

50 – Hazard is also the only player aside from Lampard and Drogba to both score and assist 50 or more goals in the Premier League for Chelsea.

595 – Since moving to the Premier League, Hazard has created 595 chances, more than anyone else. David Silva is second to him with 566.

54 – However, Hazard's record of 54 assists in England's top-flight is fewer than Silva (61) and Christian Eriksen (60).

1,441 – The Belgian attempted (1,441) and complete (909) more dribbles than any other Premier League player since the start of the 2012-13 season.

102 – This term, Hazard has averaged a goal or assist every 102 minutes, making it easily his most productive campaign at the club, improving on his record of a goal involvement every 128.6 minutes from the previous season.