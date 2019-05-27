Chelsea star Eden Hazard has won the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award for the Premier League for 2019.

The Belgium international beat five other nominees from Manchester City and Liverpool to claim the prize, including Virgil van Dijk, the winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

While that particular accolade is awarded based on votes by fellow professionals, the fans' prize is determined by a public vote, which concluded on Monday.

Hazard came out on top ahead of Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, who was named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year.

Eden Hazard is in the running for the @PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award!



Have you voted yet? 🤔 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 26, 2019

Hazard's 16 goals and 15 assists in the top flight in 2018-19, the latter of which had already given him the Premier League's Playmaker Award, were enough to secure him 34 per cent of the total vote.

He is the first Chelsea player to win the award since Frank Lampard back in 2005.

Hazard, who is preparing with the Blues for Wednesday's Europa League final in Baku, has been widely tipped to leave Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

The 28-year-old, who has only a year left on his contract, is said to be a top target for Real Madrid.