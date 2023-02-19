Erling Haaland should be valued at €1billion in the current transfer market, according to the Manchester City star's agent.

The Norway international has taken the Premier League by storm since joining from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 32 goals in all competitions.

That is five more than his nearest challenger, Kylian Mbappe, across Europe's top five leagues this season, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward repeatedly drawing interest from Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti's Spanish and European champions have previously also been credited with an interest in Haaland, whose agent Rafaela Pimenta believes it would take a record-breaking fee to secure his services.

"Erling Haaland is worth €1billion. That's not a guess, I'm sure of it," Pimenta told French broadcaster Telefoot.

"They might say I'm being ridiculous, that a club is not going to pay a billion, but his age, his quality, his progression and the way he behaves is why I talk about a billion.

"The future is unknown, but it's coming."

Pimenta has a host of high-profile players on her books after taking over Mino Raiola's agency following the super agent's death last year.

PSG and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is one of her clients, although Pimenta does not envisage the 30-year-old leaving the Parc des Princes.

Pimenta added: "It's impossible to imagine Verratti anywhere else. Never! He just loves PSG."