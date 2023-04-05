Erling Haaland is back in Manchester City training after he missed out on their 4-1 rout against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

The forward was forced to withdraw from Norway duty last month after he sustained a groin injury heading into the international break.

Ahead of City's return to action against Jurgen Klopp's Reds last week, Pep Guardiola was non-committal on whether Haaland would feature.

Now, in a boost as they look to keep pace with Arsenal at the summit, the striker is back on the training pitch ahead of this weekend's trip to Southampton.