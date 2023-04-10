Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his love of golf and basketball, so it was perhaps no surprise he made comparisons to all-time greats from both sports when asked about his desire to win the Champions League.

Guardiola will face former club Bayern Munich when his Manchester City side host the Bundesliga champions in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Since losing in the last 16 in his first season in charge in 2016-17, City have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for six successive seasons.

Yet the trophy continues to elude them, City going closest in the 2021 final when they lost 1-0 to a Chelsea team led by Thomas Tuchel, who was last month appointed by Bayern.

Asked in his pre-match press conference how much he wants to win the Champions League, Guardiola replied: "A lot."

Expanding on his initially brief reply, Guardiola – who spent his Sunday watching Bayern's game with Freiburg and taking in compatriot Jon Rahm's Masters triumph – pointed to the careers of Jack Nicklaus and Michael Jordan as examples of the difficulty of elite sport that has prevented City from claiming European football's top prize.

"We want to try like we tried all the time, but that doesn't mean we're going to win," he added

"Yesterday they played The Masters. Jack Nicklaus, how many Masters or how many great majors he played in his career, in the 30, 40 years as a golfer... 30 years for four majors, how many, 120 or 130? How many won? Eighteen, wow. Eighteen out of 130, he lost more than he won.

"That is sport. In football, in golf, in basketball. Michael Jordan, the best athlete for me, won six NBA titles. How many years did he play? Sixteen. He lost more than won.

"This game, all games, they are so difficult. It's important to be here and compete well, do our best knowing that tomorrow at nine o'clock we have to be perfect to try to get a good result to go to Germany [for the second leg].

"It's no more than that; I live my profession in that way, and after that, I lose, I lose. What's important is we are still there. My biggest compliment we can do as an organisation, as a team, is still we are there."

City are unbeaten in their last 12 matches and have scored 21 goals in their previous four; however, Guardiola knows that form counts for nothing over the course of a two-legged tie with Bayern.

"In this competition, it's not about the form you are in in the Premier League or FA Cup," he said. "It's about how you perform in these 95 minutes. It doesn't count what you did three days ago.

"In this competition, you have to be perfect. The question is tomorrow night, be ready."