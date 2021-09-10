Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted on Friday he is still unclear whether Brazil duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will be able to play this weekend at Leicester City in Premier League.

The Brazilian football federation has requested the pair be barred from facing the Foxes after the club did not release them for international duty.

City, in common with a number of other English top-flight clubs, did not want the players to travel because of quarantine restrictions on return to the UK.

With Brazil also having quarantine rules, Guardiola admits the whole situation is a confusing one.

He said: "If they had travelled there they wouldn't be allowed to play for quarantine.

"If they do it, so they cannot play in Brazil, and after they come back and cannot play here for 10 days.

"If they don't fly they are suspended for five days because they are here. It makes no sense."