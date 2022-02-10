Pep Guardiola does not think Manchester City can be considered the best team in the world, instead pinning that label on Chelsea for their Champions League success.

City claimed a straightforward 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday, their 17th win in 19 games, to go 12 points clear at the Premier League summit.

Guardiola's men seem destined to retain their title, with second-placed Liverpool requiring an incredible comeback if they are to rein City in.

In the eyes of many, City have been the most impressive team in the Premier League this term, as their points total would suggest.

While their goals haul of 57 and non-penalty expected goals (np-xG) of 45.7 are both slightly less than Liverpool's (58 goals and 49.5 np-xG), City boast the fewest goals conceded (14), lowest xGA (xG against – 15.6), the most clean sheets (14) and the largest average share of possession (67.7 per cent).

Yet, Guardiola seemingly does not think City can call themselves the best until they have been crowned European champions.

"No, we are not the best team in the world," Guardiola told reporters. "The best team is Chelsea, who won the Champions League. The important thing is in three days we go to Norwich and have to win the game.

"This thing about who is the best, I don't care. Be happy, and try to play better every day and at the end we will see.

"We are in a good position, 60 points at the moment. We have to qualify for the Champions League [next season] because that is the most important target and then arrive in the last few games fighting for the title. This is what I want to do."

While many already see that as a foregone conclusion, Guardiola is not getting ahead of himself, pointing out City's lead could become significantly smaller in the near future.

"Liverpool have two games in hand. After they play, we will see the gap," he continued.

"There's 14 games to play with tough games like today. Look at what can happen, Tottenham lose at home to Southampton.

"Everyone is tough competition. It is important at this stage to have 60 points. It means we have done incredibly well so far. Three days, another game at Norwich. They're on a good run and then we start the Champions League."