Pep Guardiola insists that out-of-favour winger Riyad Mahrez will not be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

The former Leicester City favourite has endured a difficult campaign since making a club-record £60million switch to the Etihad Stadium and has made just 13 starts in the Premier League.

He has failed to make it off the substitutes' bench for City's last three games, watching on as Phil Foden – preferred ahead of the Algeria international – scored the only goal in Saturday's vital 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva's outstanding form in wide attacking positions has not helped Mahrez's cause but Guardiola maintains he has no doubts over his quality and expects him to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

Speaking at a media conference ahead of City's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Wednesday, Guardiola said: "He will be with us next season, and the next one and the next one.

"I don't need to speak to him; he will be here next season. We are delighted with him and the way he has played.

"Riyad is not going to move, he is going to stay here. Everyone knows the competition here, but he is happy and we are happy. It is not necessary to speak with him."

Mahrez has made 42 appearances in all competitions this season for Guardiola's side – 16 of which have been from the bench – and scored 11 goals.