Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola's English Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds on Tuesday.

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.

In the process, they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard's 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

More importantly for Guardiola, it was a seventh successive victory that extended City's lead at the top of the table to four points, applying pressure to rivals Liverpool and Chelsea ahead of their games on Thursday.