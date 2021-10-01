Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager

"He helped me, his teams helped me to be a better manager. Give me another level to think about it, prove myself, what I have to do to be a better manager with our teams to try and beat them. It's the reason why I'm still in this business. There are some managers, Juergen is one, to challenge you to move a step forward."

"The way we played last two games (Chelsea and PSG), makes me so satisfied what they (the players) have done. Of course I'm incredibly happy when we won the Premier League but this type of period, when Kevin De Bruyne is training just two weeks, and Phil Foden just two weeks, and we have important players injured, we come incredibly late. After how we overcome some situations even in that period - the level of consistency and way we played in that two games is so good. So that's why it makes me happier than ever because I know how difficult."