Pep Guardiola insisted that the Premier League title race is not over after

Manchester City moved eight points clear after an away win at Brentford.

The Manchester City boss was keen to play down talk of Chelsea and Liverpool not being able to catch them with 54 points still to be played for.

Their latest win secured a run of 10 league victories in a row.

England international Phil Foden scored the only goal of the match after an assist from Kevin De Bruyne.

Guardiola's side travel to Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture on New Year's Day.