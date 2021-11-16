Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explained that his success as a manager doesn't come from being a genius but, more simply, from hard work.

The Spaniard took advantage of the international break to visit the Dubai Expo on Monday and had time to share some thoughts about his philosophy.

"I'm not a genius. Honestly, I'm a guy who works, who's the most incredible in the world? I'm there. In that I'm good" Guardiola said."

After the international break, Manchester City will host Everton in the Premier League next Sunday.