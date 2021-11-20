'It's a dream! - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola seems to have enjoyed a week of holiday while his players were in their national teams during the international break.

But he added that he was was 'concerned' because 'players always come back injured from the international break."

"As a club manager it is a dream because I have a one-week holiday, you cannot imagine how good it is. Look at my tan - it's much better than before the Manchester United game. But at the same time I am always concerned because every time we are unlucky, we always have problems when players come back from the national teams. Many players all the time are injured. This was not an exception. Every time we give them fit, they come back not fit. It can happen here, it can happen in the national team. But unfortunately, it happens quite often there."