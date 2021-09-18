PEP GUARDIOLA

Manager, Manchester City

"That question is not that. Today we didn't win because we didn't have a center-forward. We didn't win because our process to make the buildup or give better balls for players up front was not good. When they are good, they can run, arrive in other positions. We had just one shot on target but they had four or five blocks in the six-yard box so they were there. But that is not the reason. The reason is that we didn't do our process for our back four and Fernandinho. The five guys who have to bring the ball to the other players were not good today."

STAT - City had just one shot on target in the whole game against Southampton via Phil Foden in the 90th minute, their lowest tally in a Premier League match since March 8th 2017