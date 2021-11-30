Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or for a record-extending seventh time on Monday, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina.

Messi finished with 613 points to top prolific Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski on 580.

Many observers felt the award should have gone to 'Lewy.' Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to ideally positioned to pass judgment, having managed both of the superstars.

He chose on Tuesday to stay out of the fray.

"So he (Messi) deserves it or not? I'm not the guy to say so. Never it be unfair if he win it."