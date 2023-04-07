Pep Guardiola has confirmed Erling Haaland will be fit to return for Manchester City at Southampton on Saturday.

The prolific striker missed a 4-1 Premier League thrashing of Liverpool last weekend due to a groin injury but was back in training this week.

City boss Guardiola on Friday revealed Haaland, who has scored a staggering 42 goals in his first season at the club, will be available to lead the line when second-placed City face bottom-of-the-table Saints at St Mary's.

The Catalan said: "He's been training really good the past two days; he will be ready."

City have won seven games in a row in all competitions and can reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the league table to five points with another victory on the south coast, with the Gunners taking on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The champions have scored 17 goals in their past three games as they challenge for more trophies.

Southampton beat City 2-0 at home in the EFL Cup three months ago, though, and Guardiola expects another tough battle.

"The patterns are quite clear," he said. "Every team is playing for something: a fight for the Premier League and a fight to be in the Premier League.

"Every game has its own characteristic, and you have to be ready. Southampton have always been so tough there. The game we made it to 100 points [in 2018] they were much better than us; we've drawn before.

"It's tough, and I have a feeling tomorrow won't be an exception."

Meanwhile, Guardiola does not believe playing before Arsenal is an advantage for his side.

Asked if that might benefit City, he said: "I don't think so. When we had a title race with Liverpool, we sometimes played before, sometimes later. We have to win our games."