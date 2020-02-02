Pep Guardiola conceded the Premier League title to "unstoppable" Liverpool after 10-man Manchester City slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

Champions City trail the all-conquering Reds by 22 points after goals from Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min sealed victory for Spurs.

Ilkay Gundogan had seen a first-half penalty saved by Hugo Lloris and Oleksandr Zinchenko was sent off before Bergwijn's stunning debut strike at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Guardiola sees no hope of his side remaining champions of England with only 13 top-flight matches remaining, with his focus falling on the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

The City boss, who kept his players in the dressing room for around 50 minutes after their loss in north London, said: "They are far away so they are unstoppable. They have a lot of points, we have dropped points quite similar to today.

"Our targets are to win the remaining competitions and qualify for the Champions League next season."

Guardiola also suggested Premier League chiefs should express the same concern over Liverpool's dominance that Richard Scudamore did about City while he was executive chairman.

He added: “The last two seasons, it was an owner from the Premier League that says that can't happen again.

"City winning the titles that way with 100 points is not good for the Premier League, now it's Liverpool, the owner has to be concerned again."