Alejandro Garnacho is the latest Manchester United player to offer a public apology for the humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.

United's Premier League hammering at Anfield on Sunday was their joint-worst defeat ever, alongside losses by the same scoreline to Wolves in 1931, Aston Villa in 1930 and Blackburn Rovers in 1926.

That it came against their fiercest rivals made it even tougher to swallow for United fans, who had seen their side end a six-year trophy drought with EFL Cup glory a week before.

Following apologies from David de Gea and Luke Shaw, Garnacho – who was brought on after an hour with the Red Devils 3-0 down – has posted a message of his own on social media.

"We are so sorry," he said. "We will give you a reaction on Thursday, Reds."

United will be aiming for a swift response in that Europa League last-16 first-leg home tie with Real Betis on Thursday, with defeat to Liverpool snapping an 11-game unbeaten run.

The Red Devils are still in the hunt for a cup treble this season, but full-back Shaw accepts the performance at Anfield simply was not good enough.

"It was unacceptable. Embarrassing, to be honest," said Shaw, who has played in 32 of United's 42 matches under Erik ten Hag.

"On the pitch I felt embarrassed for us players, for the fans that were there supporting us, that were watching at home, to watch that second half.

"I can only apologize for that and us as players have to own it, we have to stand up and accept that it was nowhere near good enough.

"It was completely unacceptable and I'm sure they’re hurting, but us as players are hurting a lot.

"Our standards have clearly dropped since we've won [the EFL Cup] and in the last couple of games we haven't been our normal selves.

"We showed no personality, no mentality and for a big team to come here we need to be better."

United follow up the visit of LaLiga side Betis with a meeting against Southampton on their return to Premier League action on Sunday.