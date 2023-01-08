Cody Gakpo acknowledged he had some "sloppy moments" on his Liverpool debut, but otherwise feels he will improve over the coming weeks.

The Dutchman made his first appearance for the Reds since arriving from PSV in their 2-2 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Though he was denied an assist through a botched Toti clearing header, Gakpo effectively set up Mohamed Salah for his side's second goal.

But those incidents aside, it was something of a muted bow for the winger, and Gakpo recognised he has room to improve.

"[It was a] really great atmosphere," he told the club's official website. "For my own game, I think I showed some good moments.

"[But I also had] some sloppy moments. I can still improve on those points and keep working and try to help the team as much as I can.

"Of course, you learn the most when you're playing games, so I'm looking forward [to more]."

Goals for Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-chan ensured Liverpool will face a replay at Molineux after they were held by Julen Lopetegui's visitors at Anfield.

The Reds were dominant on the ball, but defensive lapses meant strikes from Salah and Darwin Nunez were not enough to see them through to the fourth round.

Gakpo was not too disheartened, however, convinced the Reds were bright at times.

He added: "I think we played, in phases, really good football.

"We didn't score enough, so that's a pity. But I think we showed what we could do. We can still improve on some points, [so] let's work on that.

"I think we showed real team spirited, so that's good. We have to go there [to Molineux] with great determination and just go for the win."