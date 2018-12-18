Former Manchester United goalkeeper Gary Bailey says Jose Mourinho's ill-fated tenure as the club's manager will likely be remembered more for the Portuguese's grumblings about transfers and spats with players than for the silverware he won.

Having made an immediate impact after taking charge of the club in 2016 - guiding the Red Devils to League Cup and Europa League titles, and instilling a positive mood among fans - things began to sour for Mourinho.

A consistent trend throughout Mourinho's time at Old Trafford was his incessant demands for greater backing from the board in the transfer market, despite spending a small fortune on the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Eric Lindelof, Fred, and Alexis Sanchez.

In addition to pointing his finger at the board for the team's shortcomings, Mourinho also had a habit of publicly calling out his players, most notably Pogba.

According to Bailey, the toxic atmosphere Mourinho fostered within the locker room was untenable.

"If Mourinho and the players were working together, maybe we could live with that. But they're not - he's fighting with the players, and blaming them at every single turn."

Sunday's 3-1 loss to historic rivals Liverpool was the final straw for the self proclaimed Special One, says Bailey.

Manchester United "were played off the park," allowing "the power to shift towards Merseyside for the first time since 1990," according to the former Red Devils shot-stopper.