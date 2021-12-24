Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said the busy festive fixture list is "not ideal" for player welfare, with his side due to face English Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool in the space of just two days on 26th and 28th December respectively.

Rodgers said: "This period is particularly busy anyway, of course, when you have a full-strength squad - but to be playing, as you say, Manchester City on Sunday (26th December) and then to be playing Liverpool again on Tuesday (28th December), it is not good for the players. Certainly, (for) their health and their welfare of them, it is not ideal. But, obviously, it has been said that we have to play on for another two weeks and we take it from there. And, if that is the case, we just look to be as competitive as we can, like we were tonight (in their English League Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday) with changes and everything else. But we were competitive and, yeah, that is how we will always try to approach it going forward."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had voiced his concerns that, in his eyes, "nobody really takes player welfare seriously", as the impact of COVID-19 added a further headache to an already crammed fixture calendar with the postponement of several league matches over the past week.

Rodgers' side lost 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out to Liverpool in the English League Cup quarter-finals at Anfield on Wednesday, and the 48-year-old spoke with envy about the "free week" Pep Guardiola's City have enjoyed in the run-up to their meeting on 26th December.