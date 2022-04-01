Bruno Fernandes has promised Manchester United his best is still to come after signing a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

United have tied the attacking midfielder down to fresh terms that keep him connected to the club until at least 2026.

The Premier League side also have the option to extend that agreement by a further 12 months, as is common with the contracts they negotiate.

Fernandes still had three and a half years to run on his previous deal, but United were eager not to take any risks with the future of a player who has been a transformative figure since arriving from Sporting CP.

The 27-year-old has racked up 49 goals and 39 assists since arriving in January 2020, but vowed he still has another level to reach with United after his contract renewal was announced on Friday.

"We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team," Fernandes said.

"There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff.

"More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve."

Fernandes has firmly established himself as a United stalwart, racking up 117 appearances across all competitions, but he explained playing for the club feels as special as ever.

He added: "From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans.

"I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day. That dream is now a reality and an honour.

"Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End.

"It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club."

Fernandes ranks first among United players in terms of goals (35), assists (25) and chances created (201) in the Premier League since signing.

United football director John Murtough, who expressed his delight at the contract agreement, feels Fernandes' consistency sets him apart.

"Everyone is well aware of Bruno's importance to Manchester United," said Murtough. "His goals and assists record is phenomenal and he has performed remarkably consistently since he joined the club.

"Bruno's work-rate, dedication and fantastic attitude are exactly what we want from a Manchester United player.

"He is the ultimate professional with many fantastic attributes to drive the high standards required to play for this great club.

"Bruno, like everyone across the football club, remains hugely ambitious and determined to deliver sustained success on the pitch to get us back to challenging for titles."