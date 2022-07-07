Bruno Fernandes will wear the number eight shirt for Manchester United this season, while new signing Tyrell Malacia takes number 12 at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has donned the number 18 shirt for the Red Devils since joining from Sporting CP in January 2020, subsequently scoring 50 goals in 126 appearances across all competitions.

But the Portugal international has opted to switch to his favorite number, which he has tattooed on his right arm after the jersey was vacated by Juan Mata following the Spaniard's departure from the club at the end of last season.

Fernandes will be seen in the number eight shirt for the first time during United's pre-season tour of Thailand, with the squad flying out to the Far East on Friday.

The midfielder becomes the sixth different player to wear the shirt at Old Trafford since the introduction of squad numbers in 1993-94, after Paul Ince, Nicky Butt, Wayne Rooney, Anderson and Mata.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Malacia will wear number 12 following his arrival from Feyenoord.

The left-back put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Red Devils earlier this week, as he became the club's first signing under Erik ten Hag.