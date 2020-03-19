The Football Association has agreed to extend the 2019-2020 season indefinitely, while prolonging the suspension of all its leagues until at least April 30.

Our board has agreed to extend the 2019-20 professional football season indefinitely, with leagues and competitions now suspended until at least 30 April.https://t.co/tVh1EadOta — The FA (@FA) March 19, 2020

Last week, the FA halted the Premier League, the English Football League, domestic cup competitions and the women's professional game in response to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the sporting world.

The body's rules and regulations state that its leagues "shall terminate not later than June 1" but the FA's board has confirmed the season can now go beyond that date in order to try to complete the calendar.