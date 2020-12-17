Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following a social media post where he used language that could be deemed racially insensitive.

The Uruguayan made headlines last month after coming off the bench and scoring twice against Southampton to secure a 3-2 comeback win for the Red Devils.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain man then, almost immediately, landed himself in hot water for a post to his Instagram – which was soon deleted – that saw him use a Spanish phrase that could be deemed racially insensitive as he thanked a friend for paying tribute to him.

Cavani issued an apology after the incident, claiming the message " was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend," nonetheless the FA have taken action against the 33-year-old.

FA statement:

“Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3, in relation to a social media post on Thursday 29 November 2020.

“It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player's Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

“The striker has until Monday 4 January 2021 to provide a response to the charge.”